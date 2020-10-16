WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With the exception of medical reasons, Waxahachie ISD announced Thursday it will be requiring all students to return to in-person learning in November.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Bonny Cain said the district has offered the online learning option for the first nine weeks but that it is seeing under-performing data from students who use that option. She said about 18.7% of students in the district are using remote learning.

“The academic performance and attendance data indicates online learners are under-performing in comparison to students physically at school, making online learning unsustainable for long-term academic success,” Cain said.

According to the superintendent, the district had originally desired to have all students return to the classrooms with the exception of online learners who maintained a 97% attendance rate and overall 85 grade average or those who have medical reasons.

However, Cain said the Commissioner of Education told school districts Thursday afternoon that discontinuing online learning “in a way that only targets struggling students is not permitted.”

Due to this, the superintendent said Waxahachie ISD will be requiring all students, except those who have proper medical documentation, to return to in-person learning on Monday, Nov. 2. Students who do not show up to their classrooms on that Monday will be considered absent.

“Waxahachie ISD is extremely proud of the compliance from students in wearing masks, washing hands, and socially distancing when possible. We are confident in our safety precautions, even with more students returning to campuses,” Cain said.

