NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Covid-19, Dallas, Dallas County, DFW News, Garland, Health, Pandemic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the COVID-19 deaths reported in Dallas County on Sunday is a Garland woman in her 30s who died on an “interstate airline flight,” according to health officials.

Health officials reported the woman had underlying high risk health conditions. Further information on this death was not immediately released.

CBS 11 News has reached out to county officials for more information.

Dallas County on Sunday reported 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing its case total to 89,987. This total is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

According to health officials, 390 of Sunday’s cases came from the state’s reporting system: one from June, five from July, 26 from August, six from September and 352 from October.

Three deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing that total to 1,085. The other two patients were a Glenn Heights woman in her 50s and a Dallas man in his 50s. Both had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

Comments

Leave a Reply