DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the COVID-19 deaths reported in Dallas County on Sunday is a Garland woman in her 30s who died on an “interstate airline flight,” according to health officials.
Health officials reported the woman had underlying high risk health conditions. Further information on this death was not immediately released.
CBS 11 News has reached out to county officials for more information.
Dallas County on Sunday reported 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing its case total to 89,987. This total is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
NEW: Dallas County Reports 554 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths
592 Total Cases Reported Today Including 38 Older Cases and 38 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/8XkYAgkk7W
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) October 18, 2020
According to health officials, 390 of Sunday’s cases came from the state’s reporting system: one from June, five from July, 26 from August, six from September and 352 from October.
Three deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing that total to 1,085. The other two patients were a Glenn Heights woman in her 50s and a Dallas man in his 50s. Both had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions.
MORE FROM CBSDFW