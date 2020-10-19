PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two pedestrians have been hurt after an accident involving a freight train in Prosper near Prosper.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Cobb Hill Drive east of the Dallas North Tollway.

The crash involves a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

BNSF told CBS 11 the train was traveling north when it struck two trespassers on a bridge.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

Operation Lifesaver listed the following tips for pedestrians to follow when near a railroad track.

1. Always expect a train — freight trains do not run on set schedules. Trains run on any track in any direction at any time.

2. Remember that trains can’t swerve out of the way.

3. Remember physics: the average freight train weight 12 million pounds.

4. Don’t ignore warnings, such as flashing lights, bells and gates that activate when trains approach.

5. Beware the optical illusion that trains appear to be moving much slower than they actually are.

