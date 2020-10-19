ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington is once again the place to be for football and baseball fans, with the Dallas Cowboys playing at AT&T Stadium Monday night and the World Series beginning Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

“It’s great to have the attention here,” said Patrick Triboley, a Cowboys fan from Dallas. “To have the National League Championship Series and the World Series and the Cowboys playing – it’s great. Good vibe.”

Even though things are different, fans are glad they can still support their favorite teams in person.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

“I’ve been a Cowboys fan my whole life, and I love the Dodgers,” said Paul Valenzuela, who drove up from Austin to come to the games.

Since opening this year, Globe Life Field has hosted graduations and tours, but the ballpark welcomed fans during the National League Championship Series for the first time ever.

“For the first time in seven months, you felt like you were doing something remotely normal,” said Jeffrey Richards, a Dodgers fan from California.

Richards cheered on the Dodgers in the playoffs and was impressed by the Texas Rangers’ new home.

“They did a great job on that park,” he said.

The team says it will keep the same crowd caps and safety measures in place during the World Series.

“We just need to remind people to be diligent,” said John Blake, executive vice president of communications for the Texas Rangers. “Wear your masks. Stay social distance.”

Hosting these games makes the Rangers excited for what’s to come.

“The 10,500 people can make a lot of noise, and I think what we have found is when we have 40,000 Ranger fans in the ballpark, and the roof is closed, it is going to be just deafening,” Blake said. “Everybody’s been very complimentary and I’m hoping over the next week the ballpark will even get more accolades than it already has.”

The first pitch for Game 1 of the World Series is at 7:09 p.m.

MORE FROM CBSDFW