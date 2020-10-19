NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Along with the holiday season comes flu season, that coupled with the coronavirus has CVS Health looking to fill some 15,000 positions in Texas and across the country.

The company says they’re making the move to respond to the needs of communities during the fall and winter when cases of COVID-19 and influenza are expected to increase.

More than 10,000 of the new positions are for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians. The company also is recruiting for pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals and distribution center employees.

“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, with CVS Health. “However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities.”

Additionally, for those who want to get back to work quickly, the company is recruiting for several thousand work-from-home customer service representative positions across the country, including in Texas. Candidates for these opportunities can easily apply online and take an online virtual job tryout.

Hundreds of the open positions are in North Texas. Qualified candidates can apply on the CVS website.

MORE FROM CBSDFW