BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth City Council Member Cary Moon has been arrested for driving while intoxicated in Burleson.

Burleseon Police said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17 in the 100 block of South Scott Street.

Cary Moon mugshot (credit: Burleson PD)

An officer observed a truck fail to come to a complete stop at the stop sign on S. Dobson Street. The truck then struck a curb, traveled onto the grass, then back onto the roadway, police said.

The vehicle struck a curb again as the officer activated his emergency lights to perform a traffic stop.

Moon, 50, was elected to the Fort Worth City Council in May 2015.

He released the following statement to CBS 11 Monday afternoon:

“Thank you to those who have offered support. At this time, we are not able to discuss details of the case. I will be responsible for my actions and own up to any personal or legal failures.”

