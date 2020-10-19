Watch J.D. Miles’ report on CBS 11 at 10. It will be posted here after it airs.

WILMER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wilmer Police Chief Victor Kemp has been waging a life or death battle against COVID-19 over the past several days.

Chief Kemp has been hospitalized since last week.

It was back in March during the very early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kemp reassured residents in his town of 5,000 that his officers would continue doing their jobs knowing the health risks they would be facing.

“They’re coming to work they’re putting their lives at risk for you to serve you,” Kemp said in a video posted to the department’s Facebook profile.

After weeks of putting his life on the line, working during the pandemic and taking precautions, Kemp contracted COVID-19.

He’s now been in an Ennis hospital for six days with pneumonia.

The 55-year-old has been police chief in the small town just south of Dallas for 11 years.

Kemp says he has been treated with remdesivir and hopefully, the worst is over.

He said he’s sharing his private battle publicly to let people know how dangerous the virus can be.

“I’ve realized the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask, but boy has it never been more real to me than now,” said Kemp. “I encourage you, social distance, wear a mask, stay safe.”

