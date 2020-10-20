CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With the City of Carrollton’s Community Fireworks Display on July 4 cancelled this year due to COVID-19 pandemic safety concerns, fireworks will now happen on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11.
However, the city said, with the public’s health and safety in mind, there will be no on-site event and no public access.
Residents are encouraged to watch from their homes if possible and avoid gathering in large groups.
The 15-minute display “will honor our nation’s heroes for their service and sacrifice in celebration of Veterans Day,” the city said in a news release Tuesday.
The display will be held at 7:00 p.m. over Carrollton’s Veterans Memorial Plaza adjacent to Josey Ranch Lake (1700 Keller Springs Road).
Viewers are reminded to practice social distancing from those not in their household, remaining at least six feet away from others, even when outdoors.
Should weather present a problem, a rainout date of Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m. has been scheduled.
For more information on the event, click here or call 972-466-3593.
MORE FROM CBSDFW