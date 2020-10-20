Police: 1 Houston Officer Dead, Another Injured Before Shooting Suspect's ArrestA Houston police officer was shot twice in the head and died Tuesday before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter -- Elmer Manzano, 51 -- was arrested, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.

54 minutes ago

Cowboys Defense Allowing Points At Historic Rate, Frustrations Reportedly Mounting With Coaching StaffThe Cowboys had a rough outing on Monday Night Football, falling 38-10 to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. The game marked the fifth straight game in which the Cowboys have allowed more than 30 points. On the season, they have given up a total of 218 points, which puts them on pace for some history. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Ex-Gang Member, Hailed ‘Hero’ For Pulling Injured Houston Officers Out Of Line Of Fire: ‘Didn’t See Cops, Didn’t See Color’Police have yet to identify an ex-gang member who Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called a “hero” for helping one of two officers shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

2 hours ago