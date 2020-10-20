(CBSDFW.com)- The Cowboys had a rough outing on Monday Night Football, falling 38-10 to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. The game marked the fifth straight game in which the Cowboys have allowed more than 30 points. On the season, they have given up a total of 218 points, which puts them on pace for some history.

The 218 points allowed is the most given up by a team in its first six games since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. If the Cowboys were to continue to give up points at this clip of 36.3 points per game, they would give up 581 points for the season breaking the all-time record, which was set by the 1981 Baltimore Colts at 533.

Furthermore, there have been three teams in the history of the league that have given up more points than the Cowboys through six games. The 1950 Baltimore Colts (235 points), the 1961 Oakland Raiders (228), and the 1954 Washington Redskins (223). Those three teams went a combined 6-32 and finished among the worst teams in the league in their respective seasons.

The Cardinals ran for 261 yards on Monday night, the second time this season an opponent has tallied over 200 yards on the ground and the first time this year the Cardinals have done so.

The frustrations are mounting for the team. NFL Network reporter Jane Slater tweeted Monday that players fell the coaching staff doesn’t prepare them well.

#Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal. Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff “totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.” Another “they just aren’t good at their jobs” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 20, 2020

The Cowboys, by contrast, find themselves at 2-4 and leading the NFC East. That says more about the division than the team itself however. Dallas actually has a worse point differential (-45) than the flailing Philadelphia Eagles (-34) who are 1-4-1 a half game behind the Cowboys in the fight for the division.