Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and two women were found shot to death inside an Irving home police said, after an apparent murder-suicide.
Around noon Tuesday, a woman called 911 asking for police to go check on her brother who she said was suicidal.
Police arrived at the location on 6th street between Hilltop and O’Connor.
Thats when a man opened the door, but wouldn’t come outside and then shut the door.
Officers then heard multiple gunshots fired from inside the home.
Police broke down the door and found two women and a man shot to death.
The relationship of the three is not yet clear.
MORE FROM CBSDFW