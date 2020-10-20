Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Sometimes with all the added stress of the pandemic, all you need is a glass of wine or extra helping of comfort food.
The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival has organized a weeklong celebration called EAT. DRINK. COWTOWN., during which patrons can enjoy curbside or delivery specials, unique pairings and more from participating restaurants and bars.
Not only will the event fill your belly, it can also fill your heart knowing you’re supporting the service industry.
“Now is the time to let your local restaurants and bars know that you want them to stick around,” said Russell Kirkpatrick, festival cofounder.
It starts today.