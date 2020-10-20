CBS 11 News NowWaking up too late to have caught our morning newscasts? Watch this and get up to date on all of this morning's headlines.

43 minutes ago

Cloudy, Possible Rain This MorningCloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

2 hours ago

Why Hasn't Marsh Lane Shopping Plaza Been Rebuilt After Last Year's Tornado?Many want to know why the tornado ravaged shopping center at the corner of Marsh and Walnut Hill remains untouched. CBS 11 Investigative reporter Brian New looks into it, tonight at 6.

3 hours ago