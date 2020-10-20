HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have yet to identify an ex-gang member who Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called a “hero” for helping one of two officers shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department was killed. He had plans of retiring from the force soon.
Acevedo said Sgt. Preston suffered multiple head wounds during the shooting and was also shot in the spine. Another officer, Sgt. Courtney Waller was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.
We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow.
— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020
The good Samaritan helped Sgt. Waller by wrapping his arm in a tourniquet and pulling Preston out of the line of fire. “Hey, that guy that just shot you, he’s still right in there he could come out and shoot us again and try to kill us. Let’s get you out of here,” said Acevedo relating the story of what the Good Samaritan said.
“He saw a man who needed help,” said Acevedo. “He’s a hero.”
The suspected shooter — Elmer Manzano, 51 — was arrested, authorities said.
Manzano was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Acevedo said he has an extensive rap sheet, including a charge for animal cruelty.
Suspect has been taken into custody without further incident.
Please continue to pray for our officers, their families and their extended @houstonpolicefs@I love you.
We will brief the community at 12:30 p.m. @memorialhermann https://t.co/zb01Ec608G
— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020
MORE FROM CBSDFW
- Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?
- ‘The Fear Is Worse Than This Pandemic’: Highland Park Parents Upset With Schools’ Handling Of COVID-19
- Car Traveling At ‘High Rate Of Speed’ Slams Into 18-Wheeler, Killing Driver
Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:
“Our hearts are with the family of Houston Police Sgt. Harold Preston who was shot and killed in the line of duty this morning,” said Governor Abbott. “This tragic loss is a grave reminder of the dangers our brave law enforcement officers face while keeping our communities safe. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in lifting up Sgt. Preston’s family in prayer in their time of need. We also ask all Texans to pray for the speedy recovery of Houston Police Officer Courtney Waller who was shot while responding to the same incident and is recovering in the hospital. The state stands ready to assist the Houston Police Department in bringing to justice the perpetrators of this horrific tragedy.”
Statement on the tragic death of @houstonpolice Sergeant Harold Preston: pic.twitter.com/eej5nzl5nn
— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) October 20, 2020