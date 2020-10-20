HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have yet to identify an ex-gang member who Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo called a “hero” for helping one of two officers shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department was killed. He had plans of retiring from the force soon.

Acevedo said Sgt. Preston suffered multiple head wounds during the shooting and was also shot in the spine. Another officer, Sgt. Courtney Waller was shot in the arm and is expected to survive.

We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray! More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2020

The good Samaritan helped Sgt. Waller by wrapping his arm in a tourniquet and pulling Preston out of the line of fire. “Hey, that guy that just shot you, he’s still right in there he could come out and shoot us again and try to kill us. Let’s get you out of here,” said Acevedo relating the story of what the Good Samaritan said.

“He saw a man who needed help,” said Acevedo. “He’s a hero.”

The suspected shooter — Elmer Manzano, 51 — was arrested, authorities said.

Manzano was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Acevedo said he has an extensive rap sheet, including a charge for animal cruelty.