MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly assaulted a woman as she got out of her vehicle in a residential driveway.

Police released two surveillance images of the suspect.

Police said officers responded to an assault call in the 800 block of Kay Lynn Street around 5:15 a.m. on Monday, October 19.

When officers arrived, they found the woman who’d been assaulted.

The victim told officers that she was sitting inside her vehicle and she opened her driver’s door to exit her car, she saw a man she didn’t know crouching near the rear of her vehicle.

The suspect then began to assault her causing minor injuries.

The victim began to yell for help and defended herself to the point where the suspect ran off.

Detectives are uncertain of the motive and have not ruled out the possibility that the suspect was attempting to burglarize or steal the vehicle when he was surprised by the victim exiting the car.

Mansfield Police are asking residents in the area to check their consumer video surveillance systems to see if they captured the suspect in the immediate area.

Detectives also believe that the suspect is involved in several vehicle burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mansfield Detective Peacock at 817-276-4741.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817.469.TIPS.

MORE FROM CBSDFW