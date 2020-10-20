GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine is gearing up for Christmas and specifically its annual North Pole Express train ride.

Kimber Foster, the Director of Marketing for Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, said it’s important to staff to keep the tradition alive even during a pandemic.

“The North Pole Express is one of our most popular events. Each year we transport families to the magical North Pole,” Foster said.

But the attraction comes with some changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We used to do a Broadway style show, but this year, we are bringing it onto the train,” Foster said.

Social distancing protocols mean capacity on the train will be at 50%.

Masks will be required, and staff are taking extra precautions by wearing gloves, sanitizing the train after each ride, and getting creative with their signature drink.

“We also will not be serving our frosty chocolate snow milk on the train this year, but we will be sending everybody off with a mug for Santa’s frosty chocolate snow milk, along with a recipe so they can make it at home, and create another lasting memory,” Foster said. “I’m really excited just to see families out again, it’s been tough for everybody but we love creating those lasting memories,” Foster said.

