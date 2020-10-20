FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Randstad is an international company that helps its large corporate clients with staffing solutions based on those clients needs.

In other words they place people with jobs.

Area Vice President for Randstad USA Veronica Iniguez says they are now hiring about 1,000 people throughout our area.

She said most of the jobs their new hires get placed in are in the e-commerce, retail and healthcare sectors.

“A lot of these jobs do have a path to a permanent job opportunities with our client but while they are on assignment they are a Randstad employee,” said Iniguez.

The jobs are all entry level full-time positions that pay between $13 and $16 an hour depending on a person’s experience and the company they are on assignment with.

Iniguez said the jobs can turn into long careers for the right person.

“We are certainly trying to get people back to work safely. A lot of these jobs are work from home jobs,” she said.

The jobs all offer training and they are appropriate for a wide set of skills.

If you would like to apply, click here.