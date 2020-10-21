DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Democratic Party says campaign signs for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were set on fire outside the party’s headquarters.

Officials say they believe the incident happened Tuesday evening and that they reported it to the Dallas Police Department. There has been no word on any suspects at this time.

Four signs in total were set ablaze, officials say. Pictures from the party show one of the signs that was burned.

#NEW @dallasdemocrats report someone set fire to the Biden-Harris campaign signs last night at their Dallas headquarters. The party says it reported this to @DallasPD. @CBSDFW (Photos by Dallas Democratic Party) pic.twitter.com/xMybzI2aAG — Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) October 21, 2020

The Dallas County Democratic Party tweeted another picture of the burned sign, saying “Stealing & vandalizing is illegal! Help us defeat Trump supporters!”

No information has been released from authorities that show any evidence that the crime was committed by a specific group or individual.

Former Vice President Biden and California Sen. Harris are the duo running against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 presidential election.

Early voting in Texas began last week and ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.