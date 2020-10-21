WATCHICYMI | Tornado Outbreak - 1 Year Later | CBS 11 Special Coverage
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Air Force Reserves, dallas police, DFW News, Murder, Murder Suspect, Murder Victim, Nicholas Slaughter, Nick Slaughter, Rashad Aman Rayford

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the Monday shooting death of Nicholas “Nick” Slaughter, a Senior Airman in the Air Force Reserves.

Rashad Aman Rayford, 23, surrendered to the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit and was booked into the Dallas County Jail for murder.

Bond has not yet been set.

Dallas Police received a call from an area hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, reporting a man had come to the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The victim, Slaughter, 29, was treated but died from his injuries.

Nicholas Nathaniel Slaughter (Credit: The Slaughter Family)

Investigators later learned that Slaughter’s murder was related to an earlier call they had received about an active shooter in a parking lot next to the Chocolate Lounge at 2011 S. Lamar Street.

There is no word yet on a motive in the case.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply