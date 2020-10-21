Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a murder investigation.
They’re searching for any information about the fatal shooting of a 51-year-old Latin man at the Parkside Apartments located at 2833 Community Drive.
Homicide detectives haven’t released the victim’s name since next of kin notification is pending. They also haven’t told the media about a suspect description or any other details about the Tuesday afternoon crime.
Anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Anderson at 214.671.3616 or email: c.anderson@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case #187392-2020.