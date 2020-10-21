Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas man was charged in connection with the murder and sexual assault of a Boyle Heights teen whose body was found in Malibu, California nearly 25 years ago.
Authorities credit DNA evidence for leading them to Jose Luis Garcia, 42.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Garcia on murder charges in the violent 1996 rape and murder of Gladys Arellano on Wednesday.
Arellano’s body was found in a Topanga Canyon ravine on Jan. 30, 1996. She was beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled to death, the sheriff’s department reports. No suspects were identified at the time and the case went cold.
