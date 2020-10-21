Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man died Tuesday evening after police said he reportedly fell off a jet ski on Lake Arlington.
Police said they responded to the area at around 6:30 p.m. after a caller reported that the victim was unresponsive. According to police, the victim had already been pulled out of the lake by a friend as first responders arrived.
The friend tried performing CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner later identified the victim as Antwoin Bradford, 35, and ruled his death as an accidental drowning.
Police said Bradford was wearing a life jacket at the time but that it was not the proper size.