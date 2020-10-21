CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Rowlett man accused of shooting, then stabbing to death the mother of his child is free on bond Wednesday and the victim’s family believes he is a threat to the public.

Alyssa Burkett, 24, was killed outside her workplace on Friday, October 2, just steps away from her coworkers.

Those who knew Burkett well pointed to the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Andrew Charles Beard.

Beard, 33, surrendered to Carrollton Police Detectives Monday, October 5 upon learning they had obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Beard was fitted with a GPS ankle monitor and released for home confinement after someone posted a $1 million bond on his behalf.

He is accused of killing Burkett ouside a Carrollton apartment complex where she worked.

According to the probably cause affidavit, Carrollton Police said the estranged couple was involved in a contentious custody battle.

They found a tracking device on Burkett’s car.

Dark brown liquid makeup, a fake beard and a knife were found in vehicles tied to Andrew Beard.

Witnesses had described the attacker as a black man.

Beard had nothing to say to reporters Wednesday while preparing for his release, but Burkett’s family wants to know why a Dallas lawyer paid to get him out.

They believe he should still be behind bars.

“He is a flight risk himself. He has a pilots license and an airplane police cannot locate yet,” said Russell Forsyth, Burkett’s grandfather. “It was obvious to us there was only one person with the motivation to disrupt her life and ultimately end it.”