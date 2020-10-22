NEW CBS DFW APP
Big Cool Down Coming
Get ready for temps in the 40s on Friday.
1 hour ago
Trump, Biden Have Tense Exchange Over Immigration And Healthcare
This was the second and final presidential debate.
1 hour ago
Remdesivir 1st FDA-Approved Treatment For COVID-19.
Brooke Katz has a major milestone to report in the fight against COVID-19.
1 hour ago
Remdesivir 1st FDA-Approved Treatment For COVID-19
The antiviral was approved for use in emergency situations back in the spring, but doctors tell CBS 11 this new move will help them get the treatment to patients faster.
Tarrant County Poll Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Early Voting Site Temporarily Shut Down In Hurst
There are 49 other early voting locations in Tarrant County, including three within a few miles of the Brookside Community Center.
Latest Forecast
Weather Stories
1 Year After Tornado, Dallas Neighborhood's Recovery Stretches On
There were 13 houses on Martha Lane back then. Some had broken windows and roof damage. Others were destroyed.
Year After Tornado Destroys Dallas Shopping Center, Neighbors See Empty Lot As 'Perfect Opportunity'
Instead of the pawn shops and box stores, neighbors say they want to see a retail development with local businesses and places to gather.
Tornado Outbreak - 1 Year Later - CBS 11 Special Coverage
We dedicated our entire 6PM Newscast to take a look back at just how far North Texas has come since the tornado outbreak of October 20, 2019.
Cowboys
Cowboys Fans Are Worst Complainers In NFL, According To Survey
A survey of 5,000 NFL fans from across the country found that Cowboys fans complain the most.
Rangers
Living Room Sports: Texas Rangers PA Announcer Chuck Morgan
Texas Rangers announcer Chuck Morgan joins Living Room Sports to talk about his career, the abbreviated 2020 season and how fans will hear his voice during the NLDS, NLCS and World Series at Globe Life Field.
Mavericks
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Undergoes Surgery To Address Knee Injury
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery to repair an injury in his right knee, the team announced Friday.
Stars
NHL Hopeful Cross Hanas Hopes To Hear His Name Called During This Week's Draft
NHL hopeful Cross Hanas is reminded daily, North Texas is becoming a hotbed for hockey.
Latest Videos
Latest Headlines
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Eat See Play Dallas Taco Tour
Street Art Scavenger Hunt
Support Our Local Shops!
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
American Airlines To Begin Preflight Coronavirus Testing To 2 Caribbean Destinations
American Airlines is working with foreign governments to offer preflight COVID-19 testing for customers traveling to international destinations, starting with Jamaica and the Bahamas.
Filed Under:
