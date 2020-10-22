Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a killer in Dallas.
The victim, 31-year-old Dante Harris was fatally shot at 9702 W. Ferris Branch Boulevard on October 21, 2020 at 10:30 p.m.
Harris was transported to an area hospital in a private car with a gunshot wound but later died from from his injuries at the hospital.
Anyone with information regarding his murder should contact Detective Guy Curtis, #8341, at 214-671-3633 or via email: guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 188290.
