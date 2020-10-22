CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health reported on Thursday, Oct. 22, a sixth human case of West Nile virus in the county this year.

The patient lives in Carrollton inside the area of Medical Parkway, E. Hebron Parkway, Marsh Lane and W. Spring Creek Parkway.

The resident was diagnosed with West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease.

“In response, the Carrollton Animal Services team will set several mosquito traps on Thursday and will test the collected mosquitoes for West Nile Virus on Friday,” Animal Services Manager Carl Shooter said. “If we receive positive results, crews will spray this area during the evening on Saturday and Sunday.”

Shooter noted it is important for all citizens to be vigilant when outdoors since the test results can neither rule out nor confirm whether the exposure occurred near the resident’s home or in another location.

“Even though temperatures are decreasing, preventing mosquito-borne illnesses remains a priority,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Chief Epidemiologist and Assistant Director. “Protecting ourselves from mosquito bites is a preventive practice easily done before heading outdoors.”

Cory Heiple, Environmental Services Director, encourages citizens to practice the four Ds to reduce the risk of WNV:

DEET: All Day, Every Day: Whenever you are outside, use insect repellants that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN: Remove all areas of standing water in and around your home.

DUSK & DAWN: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn hours when mosquitoes are most active.

The City of Carrollton conducts mosquito trapping in seven areas of the city each week of the mosquito season, April-October, and has collected 155 samples this year with seven testing positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquito management area map can be viewed in detail at cityofcarrollton.com/westnile.

For more information on Carrollton’s response efforts click here or call 972-466-3421.