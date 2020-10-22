NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Bedford, DFW News, fire, manufacturing plant, No Injuries, Polycoat Products, Safety

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire broke out at the Polycoat Products manufacturing plant but was quickly contained.

It happened at 4 a.m. on Oct. 22. at 2100 Reliance Parkway in Bedford.

Crews made entry into the building and found a fire involving manufacturing equipment.

The fire had made headway and threatened the underside of the roof. A second alarm was called at 4:49 a.m. for precautions but the fire was extinguished ten minutes later.

The assisting fire departments were Hurst, Grapevine, Euless and Colleyville.

There were no injuries.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply