BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A fire broke out at the Polycoat Products manufacturing plant but was quickly contained.
It happened at 4 a.m. on Oct. 22. at 2100 Reliance Parkway in Bedford.
Crews made entry into the building and found a fire involving manufacturing equipment.
The fire had made headway and threatened the underside of the roof. A second alarm was called at 4:49 a.m. for precautions but the fire was extinguished ten minutes later.
The assisting fire departments were Hurst, Grapevine, Euless and Colleyville.
There were no injuries.
