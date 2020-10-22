Comments
HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A polling site in Hurst has closed down after the lead clerk said he tested positive for COVID-19, election officials said Thursday.
The Tarrant County Elections Department said the Brookside Community Center on Brookside Drive closed due to the positive test. Officials said the lead clerk last worked on Monday, Oct. 19.
The poll workers at the location went into quarantine and a replacement team is being put together, officials said.
“The site will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so,” Tarrant County Elections said on Twitter.
Officials are recommending three nearby polling sites in the meantime.
- Northeast Courthouse – 645 Grapevine Highway, Hurst 76054
- Bedford Public Library – 2424 Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford 76021
- TCC Northeast Campus The Galley – 828 W Harwood Road, Hurst 76054