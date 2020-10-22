MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man suspected of assaulting a woman as she got out of her vehicle in a residential driveway is in Mansfield Police custody.

Police said they, along with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Alquitarius Jordan, 32, of Mansfield on Thursday, October 22.

He was taken into custody in the 800 block of E Dallas without incident.

Jordan was charged with Assault Bodily Injury and Unlawful Restraint.

After his arrest, a parole violation was added.

Mansfield Police said detectives quickly identified Jordan with the help of numerous leads through social media and tips generated with the assistance from traditional media outlets after police released surveillance images.

Jordan remains in the Mansfield City Jail on both charges with a total bond set of $20,000.

“I am thankful for vigilant citizens in our community who provided information that led to the identification and arrest of the suspect,” said Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron. “Teamwork bolsters our public safety efforts to make a stronger community.”

