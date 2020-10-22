IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have identified the two victims and suspect who were found dead inside a home in Irving this week.
Police said they responded to a call for help in the 400 block of Renaissance Lane at around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Police said arriving officers knocked on the front door and heard a man yell from the inside for a negotiator.
According to police, officers then heard at least one gunshot, which led to them forcing their way into the home.
Police said they found Brandy Evett Olivares, 45, and Sicilian Italease Ire Williams, 18, dead from gunshot wounds. James Benjamin Olivares, 45, was also found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
A motive for the double murder-suicide is not know at this time as police continue to investigate.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.273.1010.
The video above is from the initial report on Tuesday, Oct. 20.
MORE FROM CBSDFW