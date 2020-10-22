SAN ANGELO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Texas woman pregnant with her third child was found dead and wrapped in a tarp inside a freezer, authorities said this week.

The body of Selena Ann Bradley, 23, was found at her boyfriend’s home by police in San Angelo. Her boyfriend, 39-year-old William James Martinez, was arrested for murder on Tuesday in Jones County after a chase.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by KTXS, Bradley had bruises on her neck and face “consistent with being struck and assaulted.”

Authorities said Bradley had been missing since Friday, Oct. 16, and that Martinez was possibly involved in her disappearance. Court records state Martinez had told a friend that “he had done something terrible…” and that “the body was in a freezer.”

“I tried to contact her, I tried to message her on Facebook, texting, and no response,” Bradley’s mother, Christie Skelton, told KTXS. “I talked to the suspect on Saturday and he said ‘I don’t know what happened, I don’t know where she’s at.'”

Bradley’s family said she was 14 weeks pregnant and was the mother of a 3-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter. Bradley and Martinez had been dating for several months, according to the family.

The victim’s mother said she wants “justice and to know exactly what happened to my baby.”

MORE FROM CBSDFW