Special Ed. Students Could Get $1,500 In COVID-19 Relief Funds But Parents Say That Fails To Make Up For Student 'Regression'Texas students with disabilities could receive $1,500 from a new state program to help pay for tutoring, therapy and even computer expenses.

37 minutes ago

109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote'While she could have opted for a mail-in ballot due to her age, Earline Hart Andrews said she's voted in "every election possible" and wanted to do it in person.

43 minutes ago

Looking Ahead To Final Presidential Debate Of 2020President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off for the final time before Election Day.

52 minutes ago