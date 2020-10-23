FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police said they are searching for an armed suspect who robbed seven female college students at a restaurant in Fort Worth last weekend.

Police said the incident happened at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 18 while the students were sitting at a patio of a restaurant at 3200 Hemphill Street.

According to police, the suspect walked up to the students from a sidewalk, produced a handgun and demanded the students’ purses. He was able to get away with several designer purses and wallets, such as Louis Vuitton, Rebecca Minkoff and Michael Kors.

Police said they believe the suspect had been watching the students as he robbed them while no other customers were on the patio.

The suspect is described as a man between 25 to 35 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build, slightly unshaven and a light complexion. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue short-sleeved shirt with “Cowboys” and a large star on the front of the shirt, and a dark-colored baseball cap.

Anyone who may have information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 817.469.8477.

