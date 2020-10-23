Mesquite, TX – October 22, 2020 – The City of Mesquite has announced it still has funds available to aid its residents who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds can be used to pay rent, mortgage and utilities (electric, gas, internet). Residents can receive as much as $1,500 per month for six months, depending on eligibility. The City’s assistance program is a part of the Recovery Mesquite campaign and is funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Mesquite residents can apply for funding before Nov. 30 through Catholic Charities Dallas by email at CCDdisaster@ccdallas.org or by phone at 214-257-0674.

Mesquite residents also have access to a Spanish bilingual caseworker to aid them in submitting applications. The caseworker is Jasmine Bueno and she is available at Sharing Life Community Outreach, 3544 E. Emporium Circle, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can email her at jbueno@ccdallas.org to schedule an appointment or for questions on an application.

Maria Martinez, Director of Neighborhood Services said, “Since we started this program, the City has provided over $400,000 in financial support to residents. We still have more than $1.5 million available. If a resident applied and was denied or already received funds, they can reapply for new funds. These funds can be used to make a mortgage payment or pay rent. They can also be used to pay utility bills such as electric, gas and internet.”