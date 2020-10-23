HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot in in the face during a road rage incident in Houston Friday, Oct. 23, near Highway 59 inbound at the SH-288 exit ramp.

Houston Police said a call came in as a road rage shooting around 9:30 a.m., KTRK-TV reported.

It began somewhere on Highway 59 when two vehicles collided at least once while traveling on the freeway, according to police.

The driver of one of the cars pulled a gun and fired at the other car, striking someone inside.

The gunshot victim, a man in his 20s, was rushed to the hospital.

His condition has not been released.

Two people were taken into custody and two weapons were found, but investigators weren’t sure which weapon was used.

HPD’s Vehicular Crimes investigators were on scene but said it was too early to determine if charges would be filed.

