MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Mesquite are searching for three armed suspects who are wanted for a robbery spree at several businesses.
Police said Saturday the suspects committed armed robberies at three different discount stores within the city.
- 1300 block of Oates Drive at 9 p.m. on Oct. 21
- 1300 block of Beltline Road at 10 p.m. on Oct. 21
- 800 block of Gross Road at 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 22
Police believe the suspects targeted the businesses just before they closed. Surveillance images of the suspects were released in order to help identify them.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 877.373.8477.
