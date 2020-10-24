NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:armed robberies, Crime Spree, DFW News, Mesquite, Mesquite Police, robbery

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Mesquite are searching for three armed suspects who are wanted for a robbery spree at several businesses.

Police said Saturday the suspects committed armed robberies at three different discount stores within the city.

  • 1300 block of Oates Drive at 9 p.m. on Oct. 21
  • 1300 block of Beltline Road at 10 p.m. on Oct. 21
  • 800 block of Gross Road at 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 22

Police believe the suspects targeted the businesses just before they closed. Surveillance images of the suspects were released in order to help identify them.

Mesquite robbery suspects. (Source: Mesquite Police Department)

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 972.285.6336 or Crime Stoppers at 877.373.8477.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

Comments

Leave a Reply