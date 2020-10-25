Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people are dead and three others are injured after a shooting during a party at a home in Fort Worth early Sunday, police said.
Police said they responded to the shooting in the 1900 block of Carver Avenue. Arriving officers found five people who had been shot.
According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at a hospital. The three other victims were also hospitalized but are expected to be okay.
The victims’ identities have not yet been released.
Police on scene said there was a party at the home at the time of the shooting, but a motive is not known at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.