WOODBRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Officials say two people were killed in a small plane crash in a southeast Texas neighborhood.
The crash happened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday in a wooded neighborhood in Woodbranch, 30 miles northeast of Houston.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports the single-engine Grumman American AA-5A crashed under unknown circumstances while en route to an airport almost 30 miles east of the crash site.
Sgt. Erik Burse the Texas Department of Public Safety reported the plane crashed into a stand of trees away from any homes in the neighborhood, killing the two. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.
“My house shook,” one resident told KTRK. “I thought something hit the house, so I ran out the front door. I looked around and the neighbors were all running outside.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
MORE FROM CBSDFW