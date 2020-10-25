NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
PORTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A 3-year-old Texas boy was killed after he shot himself accidentally at his own birthday party, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday at a home in Porter, 25 miles northeast of Houston, according to a statement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The child’s family and friends told investigators that they were playing cards when they heard a gunshot and the boy was found with a chest wound, according to the statement. He was taken to a nearby fire station where he died.

Investigators said the child may have found a handgun that had fallen from a family member’s pocket.

