LANDOVER, Md. (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton left Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team after taking a brutal hit to the head as he was sliding during a run.
After the game ended in a loss, the Cowboys announced Dalton suffered a concussion and will enter the league’s protocol as the team gets ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles.
The hit came from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic during the third quarter. Bostic was quickly ejected from the game.
Andy Dalton took a nasty hit to the head pic.twitter.com/Yg913OGotr
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020
Dalton stayed on the field for several minutes before walking to the locker room. He was soon ruled out for the rest of the game.
Rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci from James Madison took over for Dalton.
Dallas lost the game 25-3 as the team’s struggles continue. The team is now 2-5 on the season.
