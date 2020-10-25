Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Sunday reported 703 confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with one additional death.
Sunday’s count brings the total in the county to 93,548, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Health officials said 501 of Sunday’s cases from through the state’s reporting system from earlier in October.
One death was also reported, bringing that total to 1,099. The patient was a Dallas man in his 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.
Tarrant County reported 642 new cases of the virus and two more deaths. The totals in that county are now at 63,792 cases and 719 deaths.
