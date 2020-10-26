BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford Police Chief Jeff Gibson announced his retirement from the City of Bedford on Monday, October 26.
Gibson has served with the Police Department for 23 years, beginning his career as a detention officer in 1997, the city said in a news release.
In 2015, former Chief Roger Gibson appointed him Police Chief for the City of Bedford.
Chief Jeff Gibson’s last day will be Wednesday, October 28.
No interim was announced, however, the Bedford City Manager, Jimmy Stathatos, plans on appointing one shortly.
“I would like to thank Chief Gibson for his contributions to the City of Bedford,” Stathatos said. “He has committed most of his adult life to the citizens of Bedford. We’re grateful for his service.”
No other details have been released.
MORE FROM CBSDFW