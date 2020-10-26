Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Trinity Railway Express train slammed into a car in Dallas driven by someone having a panic attack.
It happened around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Harry Hines Boulevard and Market Center Boulevard.
A DART spokesman said the driver was having a panic attack and stalled on the tracks.
No one was hurt in the car or on the train, the spokesman said.
A bus shuttle was set up between Medical/Market Center and EBJ/Union stations to get riders around the problem until the crash is cleared.
