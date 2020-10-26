NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Winter Weather Advisory for North Texas has been expanded to now include Montague and Comanche Counties until 1PM Tuesday, October 27.

According to the advisory, freezing rain is possible in Montague and Comanche Counties… with total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of accumulation possible, especially on elevated surfaces such as bridges, overpasses, powerlines, and trees.

Other counties in the advisory are Young, Jack, Stephens, Palo Pinto and Eastland.

The weather whiplash continues in North Texas as an Arctic front blasted temperatures down into the 30s and 40s. But don’t worry, it’s back to the 60s by the weekend.

Still, many schools closed as a result of the plunging temperatures, especially out west. Sixteen school districts have delayed starts on Tuesday, Oct. 27 so far.

Temperatures are expected to run up to 25° below average thanks to the Arctic cold front, with widespread wet weather in the mix as well.

For locations in the Texas Panhandle, that means the threat for accumulating snow between 1″ and 2″ and the area’s first Winter Storm Warning of the season.

Western and central Oklahoma can expect the system to bring accumulating ice thanks to freezing rain. Oklahoma City is under an Ice Storm Warning, where upwards of a half-inch of ice remain possible.

Here in North Texas, impacts from the front won’t be as severe, with mainly rounds of cold rain the next few days and chilly temperatures that are more reminiscent of December or January. Mainly just cold, dreary and damp across DFW.

Overnight Monday, we’ll see our coldest temperatures of the season with a range of mid 30s to low 40s from west to east. A few locations — well west of the Metroplex — could approach freezing by Tuesday morning, producing a slight threat for freezing rain.

Widespread impacts are unlikely, but a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Palo Pinto, Stephens, Jack, Young, and Eastland counties to account for any brief freezing rain.

And for those who aren’t ready for the chill… there’s good news! Temperatures will warm back up for the weekend, with mild weather in the 60s and lots of sunshine.

