GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is charged with capital murder in the stabbing deaths of a mother and daughter in Grand Prairie.
Grand Prairie Police said it happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, in the 2500 block of Riverside Pkwy.
When officers arrived, they found Gloria Jean Prince, 71 and her daughter, Gloria Maria Booker, 53, stabbed to death.
Investigators determined they were home when Jillian Johnson, 41, showed up and they got into an argument over a relationship between Johnson and another family member.
Police said Johnson stabbed both women to death.
Police said she was arrested without incident and is charged with capital murder with bond set at $500,000.
Investigators consider this a “family violence-related murder.”
