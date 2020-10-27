AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the second week since bars were allowed to reopen, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission said it found the vast majority of business owners are complying with state health and safety rules.

But four bars in Dallas were issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension. They are Shuck N Jive, Alamo Club, Bungalow and High Fives.

TABC gents across Texas continue to take part in Operation Safe Open, inspecting businesses to ensure they’re following state standards to slow the spread of the virus.

These requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars allowed to be open and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers.

Agents conducted 1,232 inspections over the last week, and the four suspensions in Dallas were the only ones in the state.

“These violations represent a very small number of the more than 20,000 licensed businesses inspected by TABC since the beginning of May,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “A large majority of business owners are showing their commitment to keeping customers and employees safe, and we’re grateful for all of their hard work. TABC is committed to assisting the industry as we all work for a safe Texas.”

“Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority,” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “I’m incredibly proud of all the TABC employees working to ensure Texas bars and restaurants are able to operate safely. Our goal from the start has been to educate business owners about the requirements of the governor’s executive orders, and our Enforcement, Legal and Communications teams have done outstanding work to keep the industry and the public informed on how to stay safe while helping to reopen the Texas economy.”

The TABC said it is strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that threaten public health and safety.

The first infraction may result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second may result in up to a 60-day suspension.

