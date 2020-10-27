DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas executive seen leaving his gym after a workout on Thursday, October 22, hasn’t been seen since.

Alan White, 55, works for the financial accounting giant KPMG.

“Alan is very loving, kind, generous person,” said his brother, Tim White.

Whites brother, his husband and his mother said they’re all at a loss right now.

“He had no reason to up and leave, that’s what is mind-boggling,” said Tim. “The short distance between the gym and home, how he could just disappear, that’s the hardest part.”

According to family, Alan White drove from his North Central Dallas home to a fitness center in City Place around 5:30 a.m. last Thursday.

Surveillance cameras recorded him leaving.

He was driving a black Porsche SUV, a car on loan from a dealership.

The Texas dealer license tag is 8F4972.

Police categorize White’s disappearance as a “want to locate” case.

So far, there’s no sign of his credit cards being used since his disappearance and his cell phone has apparently died.

The family has hired a private investigator.

“I don’t know if someone did take the vehicle, and do something with him, thats the mystifying thing, or did he wreck somewhere or drive off into a ravine or whatever,” said Tim White.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who can help find Alan White.

They don’t believe he simply decided to disappear.

