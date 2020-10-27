FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting that happened on Sunday, Oct 11.
Police said around 2:40 a.m. a group of six people were at the Neon Moon Salon at 2509 Rodeo Plaza when a man allegedly followed them around harassing them.
Shortly after they left the club, police said the suspect followed the group to 2520 Rodeo Plaza where the group’s vehicle was parked.
That’s when a fight ensued with the suspect and a victim within the group.
Police said the suspect shot the victim and left the scene.
Police said the suspect is behaved to be a regular at Neon Moon Saloon and rides a motorcycle.
He is between 24 to 26 years old and approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has short hair with a beard and has a tattoo on his right arm.
Anyone who has information on this shooting can call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4692.
