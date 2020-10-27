School Closings:
Some Districts Have Delayed School Due To Weather North And West Of DFW
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
35 minutes ago
CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday Morning
Check out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.
4 hours ago
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
6 hours ago
Cook Children’s Admits 'Alarming Rate' Of Suicidal Patients: Some As Young As 4, Mostly Girls
At Cook Children’s, the vast majority of patients treated for self-harming are girls, typically between the ages of 13 and 15.
Stimulus Package Update: Why Testing Language Is Holding Up Checks
Negotiations on a second stimulus package are stalled, and language on testing and tracing is at least partly to blame.
Latest Forecast
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
35 minutes ago
Weather Stories
Evacuations, Hurricane Warning For New Orleans As Zeta Heads Toward Gulf Coast
It's the same song, different verse... hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of the U.S. as storm Zeta continues its path toward the Gulf Coast.
Early Winter Weather Delays Some Schools North And West Of DFW
The weather whiplash continues in North Texas as an Arctic front blasted temperatures down into the 30s or 40s.
Arctic Cold Front Brings Cold Rain To North Texas, Will Drop Temperatures Near Freezing Overnight
A blast of winter weather is spreading across the country today, including here in North Texas. Thanks to an Arctic cold front, temperatures will be running up to 25° below average.
Cowboys
Report: Cowboys Shopping Everson Griffen
Everson Griffen could be on the trading block now that the Dallas Cowboys are 2-5 and down two quarterbacks.
Rangers
MLB Excitement Continues In Texas As Dodgers Win World Series Game 5, Taking 3-2 Lead Over Rays
Baseball fans continue to break in the new Globe Life Field in Arlington as the roller-coaster 2020 World Series continues with, at times, heart clutching excitement and disbelief.
Mavericks
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis Undergoes Surgery To Address Knee Injury
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis underwent surgery to repair an injury in his right knee, the team announced Friday.
Stars
NHL Hopeful Cross Hanas Hopes To Hear His Name Called During This Week's Draft
NHL hopeful Cross Hanas is reminded daily, North Texas is becoming a hotbed for hockey.
Latest Videos
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
35 minutes ago
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
6 hours ago
Cold Air, More Rain For Tuesday
The chill is sticking around a couple more days.
14 hours ago
DFW Airport Traveler Says Tram Was Too Crowded For Pandemic: 'That Was Very Disconcerting'
"People were just pouring onto the tram with no social distancing," said frequent traveler Andy Schwabe about his recent experience on DFW Airport's Skylink.
More
October 27, 2020 at 10:38 am
