NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — While officials say they will not be at polling locations, the Texas National Guard is reportedly sending up to 1,000 troops to five of the biggest cities in the state to “support” local law enforcement and DPS after the November 3 election.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, troops could be sent to Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston and San Antonio as early as this weekend.

In a statement to the newspaper, Major General Tracy R. Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, said, “The Texas Military Department was activated to provide additional support to the Department of Public Safety in the summer of 2020. Texas Service Members continue to support DPS in this capacity, guarding historical landmarks such as the Alamo and the State Capitol. To be clear, there has been no request nor any plan to provide any type of support at any polling location in Texas.”

A spokesperson for the Texas National Guard said the troops would guard buildings, like they did during racial injustice and police brutality protests earlier this year. But the spokesperson did not know how many troops, if any, would be deployed to the individual cities.

CBS 11 News contacted officials at the Dallas Police Department who said they had no intelligence of any planned disruptions or protests that would require state National Guard presence.

When contacted about troops possibly coming to the city Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issued a statement that said —

“So far, hundreds of thousands of people have already voted safely in Dallas, Denton, and Collin counties. We were not made aware of any plans to deploy the Texas National Guard to Dallas. But the safety of our residents is always a top priority, and we are having discussions locally about security.”

The office of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price told CBS 11, “The Mayor’s Office hasn’t been in contact with the National Guard or any other public safety entities outside of our police department. FWPD is handling all Election Day safety logistics.”

Despite problems with ballot machines, COVID-19 closures and long lines that have had some North Texans standing outside for hours, there have been no reports of disturbances during early voting.