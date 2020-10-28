Zeta Back At Category 1 Hurricane As It Continues Path Toward Louisiana, Gulf CoastThe 27th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has regained strength and is now headed toward Louisiana and the already battered Gulf Coast.

Wintry Weather In Panhandle, As Front Keeps North Texas Temperatures Near Freezing With Cold RainIt may still be a couple months away from the official start of winter, but Mother Nature had different plans for North Texas Tuesday.

Evacuations, Hurricane Warning For New Orleans As Zeta Heads Toward Gulf CoastIt's the same song, different verse... hurricane and storm surge warnings have been issued for parts of the U.S. as storm Zeta continues its path toward the Gulf Coast.