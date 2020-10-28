Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police in Dallas are hoping someone has information that can help them with their investigation into a deadly stabbing.
It was just before 2:00 a.m. on October 26 when officers were called to the 2500 block of Friendway Lane on reports of a ‘cutting’.
Once at the scene police found the victim, Lawrence Guerra, had been stabbed. The 33-year-old was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injury.
Dallas police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to the department’s Homicide Unit at 214-671-3143 or send an email to Detective T. Gross.
