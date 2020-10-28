NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
Voting rights advocates celebrate 'major victory for democracy'
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal court in San Antonio issued a ruling Tuesday night requiring that all voters, poll workers, and poll watchers wear masks at the polls throughout the state leading into the November election.

The temporary ruling, which invalidates an exemption for polling places that Gov. Greg Abbott had included in his statewide mask mandate, takes effect immediately at all Texas polling sites.

U.S. District Judge Jason Pulliam declared Abbott’s exemption “violates section 2 of the federal Voting Rights Act’s because it creates a discriminatory burden on Black and Latino voters.”

Executive Director and CEO of Mi Familia Vota, Héctor Sánchez Barba said, “This is a major victory for democracy. Voters should not have to choose between protecting their health and exercising their fundamental right to vote.”

